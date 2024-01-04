Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Has Fallen -8.25% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares stood at 4.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.52, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The KR share’s 52-week high remains $50.36, putting it -8.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.10. The company has a valuation of $33.47B, with an average of 3.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kroger Co. (KR), translating to a mean rating of 2.52. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.13.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, Kroger Co. (KR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.99 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.87%, and 4.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.77%. Short interest in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw shorts transact 24.32 million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.63, implying an increase of 8.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KR has been trading -39.72% off suggested target high and 20.46% from its likely low.

Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kroger Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kroger Co. (KR) shares are -1.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.04% against 7.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $37.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.2 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 7.39% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

KR Dividends

Kroger Co. has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kroger Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Kroger Co. insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.51% of the shares at 84.09% float percentage. In total, 83.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 82.41 million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 59.65 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.8 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kroger Co. (KR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.1 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $944.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.97 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 703.44 million.