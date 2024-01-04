Keros Therapeutics Inc At $48.74: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.74, to imply an increase of 18.13% or $7.48 in intraday trading. The KROS share’s 52-week high remains $59.96, putting it -23.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.02. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 318.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KROS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.37.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

After registering a 18.13% upside in the latest session, Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.01 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 18.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.49%, and 53.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.59%. Short interest in Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 3.88 days time to cover.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Keros Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) shares are 25.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.51% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.70% this quarter before falling -10.30% for the next one.

KROS Dividends

Keros Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Keros Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Keros Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.89% of the shares at 102.76% float percentage. In total, 94.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 13.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.74 million shares, or about 5.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $70.09 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 29.57 million.