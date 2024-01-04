Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Spiked 30.42% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s traded shares stood at 7.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.03, to imply an increase of 27.94% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The JFBR share’s 52-week high remains $13.65, putting it -238.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $33.53M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

After registering a 27.94% upside in the latest session, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.29 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 27.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.42%, and 8.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.13%. Short interest in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) saw shorts transact 20860.0 shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs Brands Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jeffs Brands Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Jeffs Brands Ltd insiders hold 57.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.49% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21332.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15999.0.