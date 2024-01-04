It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) At $0.13.

DSS Inc (AMEX:DSS)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 13.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DSS share’s 52-week high remains $0.47, putting it -261.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $18.25M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DSS Inc (DSS), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DSS Inc (AMEX:DSS) trade information

After registering a 13.03% upside in the latest session, DSS Inc (DSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1540 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 13.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.64%, and -6.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in DSS Inc (AMEX:DSS) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DSS Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.