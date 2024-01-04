Is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Expensive At $0.56? Check These Facts.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -6.36% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NKTR share’s 52-week high remains $3.19, putting it -469.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $106.26M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NKTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

After registering a -6.36% downside in the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6035 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.12%, and 6.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.42%. Short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw shorts transact 6.96 million shares and set a 5.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 79.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTR has been trading -792.86% off suggested target high and 10.71% from its likely low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nektar Therapeutics share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are -2.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.43% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 79.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $19.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.98% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 27.23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.30% annually.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nektar Therapeutics has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.73% of the shares at 78.56% float percentage. In total, 77.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Track Capital, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.06 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.85 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 2.28 million.