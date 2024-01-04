Is Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares stood at 9.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply an increase of 86.58% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The MTC share’s 52-week high remains $4.86, putting it -168.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $360.46M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

After registering a 86.58% upside in the last session, Mmtec Inc (MTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 86.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 90.55%, and 75.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.00%. Short interest in Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) saw shorts transact 84100.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mmtec Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Mmtec Inc insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 0.09% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 29331.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $21704.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mmtec Inc (MTC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 90146.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46353.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62271.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 47101.0.