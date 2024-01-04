Is Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Poised For Further Gains At A 50.0% Distance From The Low?

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 7.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 10.54% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -76.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $338.86M, with an average of 36.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 10.54% upside in the latest session, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.04 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 10.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.31%, and 32.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.38%. Short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 16.83 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canaan Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares are 0.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -321.59% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.60% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -68.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $31.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.57 million and $50.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -39.30% before dropping -21.40% in the following quarter.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.80% of the shares at 19.80% float percentage. In total, 19.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 3.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.7 million shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.27 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 2.67 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 5.06 million.