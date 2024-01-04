Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Stock Gained 28.84% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.93, to imply an increase of 5.99% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The IREN share’s 52-week high remains $9.69, putting it -39.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $461.10M, with an average of 8.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Iris Energy Ltd (IREN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IREN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

After registering a 5.99% upside in the latest session, Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.27 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 5.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.49%, and 28.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.05%. Short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw shorts transact 2.93 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iris Energy Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares are 13.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.77% against -5.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iris Energy Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Ltd insiders hold 22.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.18% of the shares at 25.95% float percentage. In total, 20.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.61 million shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Regal Partners Ltd. with 1.3 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.01 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF holds roughly 0.64 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 3.36 million.