Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Is Worth Considering At $0.62

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -19.64% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $170.00, putting it -27319.35% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $4.23M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 616.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IFBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

After registering a -19.64% downside in the latest session, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -19.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.92%, and -61.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.05%. Short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw shorts transact 14190.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infobird Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co Ltd insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.79% of the shares at 0.79% float percentage. In total, 0.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 23929.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29432.0.