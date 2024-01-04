Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) Surging 10.15% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 6.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.57, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.85, putting it -19.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.84. The company has a valuation of $32.73B, with an average of 4.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Halliburton Co. (HAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HAL a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.8.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.21 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.30%, and -3.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.16%. Short interest in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 19.29 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.00, implying an increase of 25.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAL has been trading -53.13% off suggested target high and -20.32% from its likely low.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares are 10.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.79% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.82 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.58 billion and $5.68 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. has its next earnings report out on January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Co. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.00% of the shares at 86.28% float percentage. In total, 86.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 114.41 million shares (or 12.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 99.16 million shares, or about 11.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.27 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 39.41 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.97 million, or 3.67% of the shares, all valued at about 1.34 billion.