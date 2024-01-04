For Risk-Tolerant Investors, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Is Worth A Shot

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.14, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The GCT share’s 52-week high remains $20.93, putting it -9.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.79. The company has a valuation of $775.74M, with an average of 2.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the latest session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.93 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.05%, and 55.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.62%. Short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GigaCloud Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares are 159.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 195.00% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5,900.00% this quarter before jumping 27.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $220.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.2 million.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc has its next earnings report out on December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GigaCloud Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc insiders hold 52.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.52% of the shares at 55.31% float percentage. In total, 26.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Man Group PLC with 0.28 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.48 million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Boston Partners Long/Short Equity Fd and Virtus Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, RBB Fund Inc.-Boston Partners Long/Short Equity Fd holds roughly 57221.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20737.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.41 million.