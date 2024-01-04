Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock Falling -47.56% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 12.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 5.74% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $105.60, putting it -55478.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $3.48M, with an average of 21.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.17.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 5.74% upside in the latest session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3171 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -44.22%, and -47.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.08%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 23.07 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 95.40% this quarter before falling -261.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.25 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc insiders hold 18.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.16% of the shares at 2.64% float percentage. In total, 2.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.