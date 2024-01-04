EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT): How Can A Stock Be Up 0.18% Year To Date, But Still Loser

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 8.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.73, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $45.23, putting it -16.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.10. The company has a valuation of $15.93B, with an average of 4.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EQT Corp (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 1.74. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, EQT Corp (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.88 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.22%, and -3.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.18%. Short interest in EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) saw shorts transact 20.16 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.84, implying an increase of 17.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT has been trading -60.08% off suggested target high and 22.54% from its likely low.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corp (EQT) shares are -4.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -25.08% against -30.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before falling -25.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.32 billion and $1.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before jumping 7.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.45% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -26.54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.00% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.59, with the share yield ticking at 1.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corp insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.29% of the shares at 103.01% float percentage. In total, 96.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41.36 million shares (or 11.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 37.41 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.54 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corp (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.27 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $463.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.85 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 425.52 million.