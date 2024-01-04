Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) Expected To Grow By 78.4% Or More

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply a decrease of -6.90% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The EAST share’s 52-week high remains $10.39, putting it -862.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $1.68M, with an average of 23770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EAST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

After registering a -6.90% downside in the latest session, Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3799 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -6.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.84%, and -7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.28%. Short interest in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) saw shorts transact 56640.0 shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 78.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAST has been trading -362.96% off suggested target high and -362.96% from its likely low.

Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eastside Distilling Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) shares are -66.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.76% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.70% this quarter before jumping 89.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.31 million and $2.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.40% before jumping 76.70% in the following quarter.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eastside Distilling Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Eastside Distilling Inc insiders hold 9.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.90% of the shares at 21.98% float percentage. In total, 19.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3371.0 shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3541.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 575.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $604.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 7879.0 shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8277.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3187.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3348.0.