Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Is Currently -10.04 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s traded shares stood at 4.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.83, to imply a decrease of -1.43% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The CPRT share’s 52-week high remains $51.53, putting it -10.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.25. The company has a valuation of $44.97B, with an average of 3.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Copart, Inc. (CPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.25. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPRT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside in the last session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.18 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.43%, and -6.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.43%. Short interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw shorts transact 9.84 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.01, implying an increase of 11.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.10 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPRT has been trading -23.85% off suggested target high and 16.51% from its likely low.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Copart, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares are 3.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.08% against 29.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 16.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.30% annually.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Copart, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Copart, Inc. insiders hold 9.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.33% of the shares at 90.80% float percentage. In total, 82.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 97.24 million shares (or 10.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 79.0 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.6 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.73 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.85 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 billion.