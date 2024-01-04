Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CHRS share’s 52-week high remains $10.99, putting it -272.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $329.07M, with an average of 14.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.73. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHRS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the latest session, Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.85%, and 28.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.26%. Short interest in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw shorts transact 23.77 million shares and set a 5.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 74.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHRS has been trading -679.66% off suggested target high and -35.59% from its likely low.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coherus Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) shares are -36.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.32% against 15.40%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

Coherus Biosciences Inc insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.81% of the shares at 89.97% float percentage. In total, 88.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.79 million shares (or 16.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.85 million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $37.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 10.41 million.