CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Added 17.94 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.06, to imply a decrease of -4.26% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.17, putting it -3516.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $1.97M, with an average of 10.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a -4.26% downside in the latest session, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0750 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.94%, and -40.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.56%. Short interest in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group Inc insiders hold 15.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.19% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Xtx Topco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 52234.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3081.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 20320.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1198.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $511.0