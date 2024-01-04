Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Drops -21.61% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 4.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.15, to imply an increase of 5.50% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $13.56, putting it -21.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with an average of 28.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLSK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 5.50% upside in the latest session, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.47 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 5.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.97%, and 25.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.10%. Short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 15.64 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleanspark Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares are 106.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.03% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.20% this quarter before jumping 56.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 121.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $66.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.1 million.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleanspark Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Cleanspark Inc insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.94% of the shares at 38.86% float percentage. In total, 37.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 91.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Toroso Investments, LLC with 3.76 million shares, or about 77.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $41.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.44 million shares. This is just over 91.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 million, or 73.04% of the shares, all valued at about 39.34 million.