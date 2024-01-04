Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Has Fallen -32.08% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares stood at 3.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply an increase of 7.90% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The CIFR share’s 52-week high remains $5.60, putting it -32.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 19.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), translating to a mean rating of 1.29. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CIFR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

After registering a 7.90% upside in the latest session, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.16 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 7.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.54%, and 41.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.68%. Short interest in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw shorts transact 10.76 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cipher Mining Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) shares are 25.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.20% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,886.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $36.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.04 million and $22.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,115.70% before jumping 76.60% in the following quarter.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cipher Mining Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Cipher Mining Inc insiders hold 77.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.68% of the shares at 33.51% float percentage. In total, 7.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 1.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.43 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.96 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.74 million.