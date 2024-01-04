Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Expected To Grow By 21.86% Or More

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 4.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.36, to imply a decrease of -6.22% or -$3.67 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $68.95, putting it -24.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.75. The company has a valuation of $12.83B, with an average of 3.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a -6.22% downside in the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.68 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -6.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and 6.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.54%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 35.94 million shares and set a 7.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.85, implying an increase of 21.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61.69 and $83.33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELH has been trading -50.52% off suggested target high and -11.43% from its likely low.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares are 12.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 185.23% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.30% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $332.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $388.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.70% before jumping 77.60% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc insiders hold 41.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.77% of the shares at 104.45% float percentage. In total, 60.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.08 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $609.37 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 5.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $475.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 264.1 million.