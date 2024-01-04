Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) Stock?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply a decrease of -1.77% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The BVN share’s 52-week high remains $15.74, putting it -9.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.45. The company has a valuation of $3.66B, with an average of 2.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.67. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BVN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.74 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and 50.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.25%. Short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.96, implying an increase of 63.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.98 and $63.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVN has been trading -339.96% off suggested target high and -107.62% from its likely low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) shares are 95.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.61% against -4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -86.74% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.43% annually.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR insiders hold 18.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.85% of the shares at 68.90% float percentage. In total, 55.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.22 million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.86 million shares, or about 5.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $109.23 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 13.5 million shares. This is just over 4.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.22 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 70.04 million.