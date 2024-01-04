Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) Stock?

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decrease of -5.07% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BNOX share’s 52-week high remains $7.71, putting it -488.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $10.69M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

After registering a -5.07% downside in the latest session, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.74%, and -2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.48%. Short interest in Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw shorts transact 27350.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bionomics Ltd. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) shares are -44.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.81% against 15.40%.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bionomics Ltd. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Bionomics Ltd. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.27% of the shares at 32.27% float percentage. In total, 32.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 80971.0 shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.