Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Is Worth A Gamble At $2.91

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.91, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $15.40, putting it -429.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $196.50M, with an average of 17.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blink Charging Co (BLNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the latest session, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.79%, and -9.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.01%. Short interest in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw shorts transact 19.59 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 68.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLNK has been trading -759.11% off suggested target high and -3.09% from its likely low.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blink Charging Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blink Charging Co (BLNK) shares are -52.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.30% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 43.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $34.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.61 million and $21.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.10% before jumping 59.80% in the following quarter.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blink Charging Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co insiders hold 16.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.67% of the shares at 47.23% float percentage. In total, 39.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 15.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.69 million shares, or about 10.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blink Charging Co (BLNK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 6.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 5.81% of the shares, all valued at about 5.65 million.