Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -0.34% Year-To-Date

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 4.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -22.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $700.38M, with an average of 37.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BITF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the latest session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.51 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.38%, and 65.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.34%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 22.03 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 76.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.74% against 9.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $38.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.8 million.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.02% of the shares at 23.13% float percentage. In total, 22.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.97 million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 4.29 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.4 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 11.35 million shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 12.4 million.