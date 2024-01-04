BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $0.69, putting it -155.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $12.41M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 176.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BiomX Inc (PHGE), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the latest session, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3100 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.90%, and -0.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.57%. Short interest in BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 25320.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

BiomX Inc (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BiomX Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BiomX Inc (PHGE) shares are -28.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.47% against 15.30%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiomX Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc insiders hold 23.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.21% of the shares at 21.13% float percentage. In total, 16.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.55 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Johnson & Johnson with 2.13 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.77 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 49500.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17820.0