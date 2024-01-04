Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -17.83% Loss

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BKKT share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -47.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $177.31M, with an average of 8.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BKKT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

After registering a 2.07% upside in the latest session, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7500 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.83%, and -2.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.04%. Short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw shorts transact 15.62 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bakkt Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares are 48.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.99% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.50% this quarter before jumping 52.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $16.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.6 million and $13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.00% before jumping 35.40% in the following quarter.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc insiders hold 14.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.23% of the shares at 42.53% float percentage. In total, 36.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.17 million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.9 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 2.22 million.