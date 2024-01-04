At $9.05 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Is Worth A Gamble

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.05, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.55, putting it -60.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $2.42B, with an average of 4.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), translating to a mean rating of 1.73. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PACB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the latest session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.39 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.36%, and 1.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.80%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 34.89 million shares and set a 6.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.12, implying an increase of 25.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACB has been trading -109.94% off suggested target high and 11.6% from its likely low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares are -25.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.22% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $55.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.35 million and $34.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 104.10% before jumping 58.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.97% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 16.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.01% of the shares at 96.49% float percentage. In total, 95.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 29.82 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $271.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 23.27 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $211.54 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 16.06 million shares. This is just over 6.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.56 million, or 4.32% of the shares, all valued at about 105.04 million.