Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Up 28.57% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 10.67% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -4.63% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The IONM share’s 52-week high remains $8.93, putting it -3089.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $1.53M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Assure Holdings Corp (IONM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IONM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

After registering a -4.63% downside in the latest session, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3100 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.56%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.67%. Short interest in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -640.00% before jumping 68.90% in the following quarter.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between December 15 and December 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Assure Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Assure Holdings Corp insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.14% of the shares at 3.27% float percentage. In total, 3.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 99314.0 shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $94348.0.