Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) Is Worth Considering At $2.09

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -9.13% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The AREN share’s 52-week high remains $11.18, putting it -434.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $49.80M, with an average of 46360.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AREN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) trade information

After registering a -9.13% downside in the last session, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -9.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.04%, and -15.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.18%. Short interest in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arena Group Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) shares are -53.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.63% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $73.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.66 million and $48.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.50% before jumping 26.80% in the following quarter.

AREN Dividends

Arena Group Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arena Group Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN)’s Major holders

Arena Group Holdings Inc insiders hold 55.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.49% of the shares at 109.81% float percentage. In total, 48.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 23.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Asset Management, Llc with 2.15 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.85 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 1.52 million.