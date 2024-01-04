Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Fell -334.9% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ARQT share’s 52-week high remains $17.57, putting it -334.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $381.69M, with an average of 7.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), translating to a mean rating of 1.57. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the latest session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.01 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.91%, and 80.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.21%. Short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw shorts transact 19.46 million shares and set a 5.78 days time to cover.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) shares are -56.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.22% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.60% this quarter before jumping 36.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,465.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $11.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.96 million and $2.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 288.70% before jumping 322.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -110.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 34.23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.80% annually.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.25% of the shares at 93.25% float percentage. In total, 91.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.21 million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with 8.68 million shares, or about 14.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $82.76 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.21 million shares. This is just over 6.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 13.2 million.