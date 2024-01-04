American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Is Worth A Gamble At $20.16

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 6.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.16, to imply a decrease of -4.86% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $21.62, putting it -7.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.95. The company has a valuation of $3.98B, with an average of 3.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.75. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside in the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.62 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.86%, and 3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.73%. Short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw shorts transact 20.81 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.64, implying a decrease of -8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -19.05% off suggested target high and 35.52% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are 67.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.18% against -8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.20% this quarter before jumping 23.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 38.36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.42% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 2.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 5.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.14% of the shares at 102.24% float percentage. In total, 96.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 15.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 27.88 million shares, or about 14.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $329.0 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.53 million shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.83 million, or 5.99% of the shares, all valued at about 166.18 million.