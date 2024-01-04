Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Has Recovered 37.72% So Far, But Another -3.26% Loss Is Possible.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s traded shares stood at 4.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.65, to imply a decrease of -2.01% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The ALLY share’s 52-week high remains $35.78, putting it -3.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.58. The company has a valuation of $10.45B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.59. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ALLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Allogene Therapeutics, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the last session, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.51 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.12%, and 12.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.77%. Short interest in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) saw shorts transact 14.74 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.51, implying a decrease of -3.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.20 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLY has been trading -24.1% off suggested target high and 33.04% from its likely low.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ally Financial Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) shares are 28.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.85% against -13.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -49.06% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.27% annually.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc has its next earnings report out on January 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ally Financial Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.18, with the share yield ticking at 3.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Ally Financial Inc insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.83% of the shares at 91.63% float percentage. In total, 90.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.0 million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $783.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 27.72 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $748.68 million.

We also have Oakmark Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Oakmark Fund holds roughly 13.36 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 225.61 million.