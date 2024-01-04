Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Loss Of -80.79 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decrease of -7.40% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The AISP share’s 52-week high remains $13.35, putting it -548.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $22.53M, with an average of 2.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 740.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) trade information

After registering a -7.40% downside in the latest session, Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.99 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -7.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.32%, and -80.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.93%.

AISP Dividends

Airship AI Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airship AI Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)’s Major holders

Airship AI Holdings Inc insiders hold 45.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.91% of the shares at 10.87% float percentage. In total, 5.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 0.43 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.9 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22411.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46838.0