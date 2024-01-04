After This Week’s 3.79% Gain In Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST), We Just Learned Something New

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.66, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The TPST share’s 52-week high remains $9.77, putting it -109.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 96.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $89.70M, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the last session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.92 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.79%, and 35.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.91%. Short interest in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tempest Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) shares are 258.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.54% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.10% this quarter before jumping 41.80% for the next one.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tempest Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Tempest Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 3.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.04% of the shares at 41.55% float percentage. In total, 40.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 8.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.65 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.