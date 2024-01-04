After This Week’s 0.29% Gain In Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE), We Just Learned Something New

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 2.49% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $8.52, putting it -508.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $270.63M, with an average of 29.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.53. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BLUE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

After registering a 2.49% upside in the latest session, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5250 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.29%, and -68.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.75%. Short interest in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 25.47 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.44, implying an increase of 74.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLUE has been trading -828.57% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluebird bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) shares are -56.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.76% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -263.20% this quarter before falling -357.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,070.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $18.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62k and $2.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30,529.00% before jumping 786.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 43.41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluebird bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.