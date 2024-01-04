After Sinking 76.56% During Past Week, Is Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: BBLG) Still A Buy?

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.78, to imply an increase of 39.61% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The BBLG share’s 52-week high remains $96.00, putting it -1560.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $2.25M, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$5.6.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

After registering a 39.61% upside in the last session, Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.56 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 39.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 76.56%, and 65.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.88%. Short interest in Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw shorts transact 3750.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bone Biologics Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) shares are -50.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.26% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.00% this quarter before jumping 86.20% for the next one.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corp has its next earnings report out between March 18 and March 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bone Biologics Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.