After Jumping 0.22% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR)?

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s traded shares stood at 9.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.47, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NMR share’s 52-week high remains $4.54, putting it -1.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $13.47B, with an average of 2.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), translating to a mean rating of 2.83. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NMR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.54 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.89%. Short interest in Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) saw shorts transact 4.42 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) shares are 14.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.55% against -1.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 28.27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.90% annually.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.10% of the shares at 1.10% float percentage. In total, 1.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.7 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.17 million.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2.22 million.