After Falling -23.69% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY)?

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ANY share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -33.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $43.94M, with an average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the latest session, Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.91 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.69%, and 185.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 38.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANY has been trading -63.4% off suggested target high and -63.4% from its likely low.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sphere 3D Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) shares are 34.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.35% against 7.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 262.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.7 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 92.34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sphere 3D Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.87% of the shares at 0.90% float percentage. In total, 0.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Group One Trading, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14017.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27192.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Horan Securities, Inc. with 4413.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8561.0.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds roughly 11950.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29277.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9509.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 23297.0.