AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Gain Of 4.41 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s traded shares stood at 7.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.93, to imply a decrease of -2.12% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The AES share’s 52-week high remains $29.11, putting it -53.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.43. The company has a valuation of $12.68B, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AES Corp. (AES), translating to a mean rating of 1.73. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AES a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $American Electric Power Company.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, AES Corp. (AES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.53 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.22%, and 4.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.66%. Short interest in AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) saw shorts transact 17.78 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.07, implying an increase of 14.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AES has been trading -37.35% off suggested target high and 4.91% from its likely low.

AES Corp. (AES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AES Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AES Corp. (AES) shares are -11.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.99% against 5.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.07% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

AES Dividends

AES Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AES Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 3.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

AES Corp. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.12% of the shares at 96.58% float percentage. In total, 96.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 90.93 million shares (or 13.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 63.42 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.31 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AES Corp. (AES) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 21.76 million shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $330.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.67 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 329.44 million.