Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Wednesday – Up 47.32% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12. The ACRS share’s 52-week high remains $18.54, putting it -1555.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $79.34M, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.11. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Wednesday, 01/03/24. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.66%, and 13.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.67%. Short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw shorts transact 5.91 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.69, implying an increase of 83.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRS has been trading -2310.71% off suggested target high and 10.71% from its likely low.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) shares are -89.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.31% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.20% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.9 million.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.20% of the shares at 100.82% float percentage. In total, 98.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 9.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.98 million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 million.