Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.65, to imply a decrease of -3.65% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The SLRN share’s 52-week high remains $29.88, putting it -290.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.77. The company has a valuation of $743.89M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Acelyrin Inc (SLRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.86. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.99.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

After registering a -3.65% downside in the last session, Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.15 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and 11.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.55%. Short interest in Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw shorts transact 7.28 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acelyrin Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Acelyrin Inc insiders hold 20.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.52% of the shares at 110.25% float percentage. In total, 87.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 9.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.46 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $155.84 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 23.65 million.