Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Up 46.67% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -5.56% – Here’s What To Do Now

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.57, to imply a decrease of -4.18% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The ACAD share’s 52-week high remains $33.99, putting it -14.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.77. The company has a valuation of $4.85B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ACAD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

After registering a -4.18% downside in the last session, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.93 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, dropping -4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.00%, and 30.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.56%. Short interest in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw shorts transact 7.69 million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.78, implying an increase of 12.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACAD has been trading -42.04% off suggested target high and 52.65% from its likely low.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) shares are 22.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.37% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 215.40% this quarter before jumping 177.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $224.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $224.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $136.49 million and $118.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.60% before jumping 89.40% in the following quarter.

ACAD Dividends

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.19% of the shares at 98.64% float percentage. In total, 98.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.86 million shares (or 26.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 13.85 million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $331.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.79 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 75.42 million.