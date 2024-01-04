180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) Could See A -3304.76% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 19.87 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 3.90% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -3304.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $2.13M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 647.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATNF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a 3.90% upside in the latest session, 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2314 this Wednesday, 01/03/24, jumping 3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.40%, and -28.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.23%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 180 Life Sciences Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.21% of the shares at 7.52% float percentage. In total, 7.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14654.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17145.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15379.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17993.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5656.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6447.0.