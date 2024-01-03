Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.77 million Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.83M. XLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -763.16% off its 52-week high of $4.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 14.04% up since then. When we look at Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.92K.

Analysts gave the Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XLO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Instantly XLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.55%, with the 5-day performance at 8.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) is -36.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18550.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xilio Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.57% over the past 6 months, a 14.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xilio Therapeutics Inc will rise 9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Xilio Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 11.41%.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.49% of Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares while 66.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.94%. There are 66.33% institutions holding the Xilio Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million XLO shares worth $7.35 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 2.76 million shares worth $7.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $1.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.39 million.