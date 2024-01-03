Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AIXI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $144.81M. AIXI’s current price is a discount, trading about -416.92% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 30.35% up since then. When we look at Xiao-I Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.70K.

Analysts gave the Xiao-I Corp ADR (AIXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AIXI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xiao-I Corp ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI) trade information

Instantly AIXI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.31 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -5.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.46%, with the 5-day performance at -11.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI) is -7.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AIXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Xiao-I Corp ADR shares while 0.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.06%. There are 0.06% institutions holding the Xiao-I Corp ADR stock share, with Rhumbline Advisers the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3695.0 AIXI shares worth $19657.0.