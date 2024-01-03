WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.18 million WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $8.58 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $678.51M. WW’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.13% off its 52-week high of $13.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 59.67% up since then. When we look at WW International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Analysts gave the WW International Inc (WW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WW International Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.65 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.94%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) is 19.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.40% over the past 6 months, a -118.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International Inc will rise 91.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $206.91 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that WW International Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $239.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.92 million and $235.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for WW International Inc earnings to decrease by -122.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 12.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of WW International Inc shares while 80.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.33%. There are 80.07% institutions holding the WW International Inc stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million WW shares worth $48.07 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 5.32 million shares worth $45.62 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $21.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $13.92 million.