Why To Invest In TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.41M. TCON’s current price is a discount, trading about -1188.24% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Analysts gave the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TCON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Instantly TCON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1865 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.80%, with the 5-day performance at -6.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) is -14.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.14% over the past 6 months, a 88.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 74.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.33%. The 2024 estimates are for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 70.86%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.27% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 37.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.78%. There are 37.81% institutions holding the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.52% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million TCON shares worth $1.39 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 2.77 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $76466.0.