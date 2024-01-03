Why To Invest In DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $292.79M. DOYU’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.43% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 23.91% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DOYU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.62%, with the 5-day performance at 24.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 30.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.59 days.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $184.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.72%. The 2024 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 311.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 18 and March 22.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 18.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.87%. There are 18.16% institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.02% of the shares, roughly 12.87 million DOYU shares worth $13.51 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 7.23 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $2.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.25 million.