Why Should You Invest In James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR)?

In the last trading session, 0.51 million James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $9.18 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $345.54M. JRVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.46% off its 52-week high of $24.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.15, which suggests the last value was 11.22% up since then. When we look at James River Group Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.71K.

Analysts gave the James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended JRVR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Janover Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

Instantly JRVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is 2.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JRVR’s forecast low is $9.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.49% for it to hit the projected low.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the James River Group Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.97% over the past 6 months, a 8.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.33%. The 2024 estimates are for James River Group Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 173.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.90% per year.

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 2.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.61% of James River Group Holdings Ltd shares while 96.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.38%. There are 96.79% institutions holding the James River Group Holdings Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 5.48 million JRVR shares worth $100.06 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 3.6 million shares worth $65.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.54 million shares estimated at $39.05 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 6.06% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $41.63 million.