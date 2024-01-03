Why Investors Should Stick to Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.87 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11B. UUUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.3% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.85, which suggests the last value was 29.4% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UUUU as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.96 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.44%, with the 5-day performance at -12.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is -10.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UUUU’s forecast low is $6.94 with $12.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.08% over the past 6 months, a 292.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Fuels Inc will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -106.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 247.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $178k and $19.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,523.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc earnings to increase by 308.33%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Energy Fuels Inc shares while 53.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.49%. There are 53.47% institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.46% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million UUUU shares worth $60.64 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 8.73 million shares worth $60.41 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 8.56 million shares estimated at $59.24 million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.42% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million shares worth around $49.05 million.